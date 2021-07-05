Motorway closure: Section of M80 shut for three nights at River Carron for resurfacing

The southbound stretch between Junctions 8 and 9 will be shut from 7:30pm until 6:30am on three nights, from July 12-14.

This is to allow BEAR Scotland to resurface one kilometre of the road near the River Carron.

A signed diversion route will be in place directing southbound traffic via the M9 and M876.

Picture : John Devlin

This will add approximately eleven minutes and 10.2 miles to affected journeys.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south east network manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will improve road quality and safety for motorists on this section of the M80.

“We have planned the works to take place overnight to minimise any disruption. “And he added: “We will do all we can to complete the project as quickly as possible and thank motorists in advance for their patience.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.