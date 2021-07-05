Grangemouth recorded a rise in pass rates during pandemic

Quieter roads and "incredibly motivated" key workers taking their tests are thought to be behind the rate also hitting a record high across Great Britain in 2020-21.

Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency data shows that of 569 practical tests at Grangemouth Test Centre in 2020-21, 333 ended in success – a pass rate of 59%.

That was up from 55% the previous year.

However, far fewer tests were undertaken at the Grangemouth test centre over the latest period due to Covid-19 restrictions, which saw only key workers permitted to sit them during the enforced lockdowns.

In total, there were 569 driving tests in 2020-21 – compared to 3,427 in 2019-20 – with 1,021 cancelled due to the pandemic.

The data also showed the rate of success for people sitting their test for the first time.

At Grangemouth Test Centre, 202 out of 338 people passed on the first attempt in 2020-21 – 60%.

That was above the national average of 51%.

Robert Cowell, interim managing director of AA Driving School, said: “The slight increase in the driving test pass rate for the first quarter of this year could be down to a number of things including quieter roads during tests.

"In addition, during lockdowns, tests were only allowed for key workers. This probably also goes some way to explaining the higher pass rate during these months as the candidates would have been incredibly motivated to pass."

