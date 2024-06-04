Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Motorists are being warned of long delays on the M80 near Denny this rush hour.

A police incident has closed the motorway in both directions.

Traffic Scotland are already reporting heavy traffic in all directions.

Please avoid the area if possible.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...