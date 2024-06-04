Motorists warned to avoid M80 with long delays

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 4th Jun 2024, 17:25 BST
Motorists are being warned of long delays on the M80 near Denny this rush hour.

A police incident has closed the motorway in both directions.

Traffic Scotland are already reporting heavy traffic in all directions.

Please avoid the area if possible.

This is a breaking news story.

