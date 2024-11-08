Motorists warned of lengthy detours and delays as M80 near Denny resurfaced

Motorists are being warned of long delays when major roadworks take place on the M80 near Denny later this month.

Resurfacing work is due to begin on November 21 with the work being carried out in four phases until November 30.

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will carry out the work ver 1.4 kilometres of the M80 northbound carriageway after Junction 8, between Stoneywood and Easterton.

On the nights of Thursday and Friday, November 21 and 22 between 7.30pm and 6am, the M80 southbound carriageway will be closed between Junctions 9 and 8 to allow a contraflow traffic management system to be set up. A diversion route for southbound traffic will be signposted from M80 Junction 9 via the M9 to Junction 7 and then the M876 to Junction 3, turning at Bowtrees Roundabout before returning westbound on the M876 to rejoin the M80 at Junction 8. This diversion will add approximately ten minutes and ten miles to affected journeys.

From 6am on Saturday, November 23 until 7.30pm on Tuesday, November 26, traffic in both directions on the M80 will be restricted to a single lane 24 hours a day while the northbound carriageway is resurfaced. This is necessary due to the depth of construction and to allow for sustainable construction techniques, including the recycling of hazardous material to be reused within the construction materials for the new road surface.

On the night of Tuesday, November 26, between 7.30pm and 6am, the M80 will be closed in both directions between Junctions 8 and 9. A diversion route for northbound traffic will be signposted from M80 Junction 8 via the M876 to Junction 3, where traffic will be directed to turn at Bowtrees Roundabout before returning westbound and joining the M9 northbound at Junction 8 to rejoin the M80 at Junction 9. Southbound traffic will be diverted along the same route in reverse. This will add approximately ten minutes and ten miles to affected journeys.

On the nights of Wednesday to Friday, November 27 to 29, between 8.30pm and 6am, the M80 northbound carriageway only will be closed between Junctions 8 and 9. The same diversion as above will be in place.

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network manager, said: “This section of the M80 northbound is nearing the end of its service life and it is essential that we replace the road surface before it deteriorates.

“This is a significantly deeper and more comprehensive resurfacing project than is typically carried out during overnight closures. We’ll be reconstructing the road to a depth of several hundred millimetres.

“Traffic modelling indicates estimated additional delays of around 12 minutes at peak times. We’re warning road users to plan ahead and expect long delays in the hope that many will alter their travel plans to avoid this disruption.

“We appreciate the delays and disruption that these works will cause, however we’ve done everything we can to minimise the impact.

“We thank road users for their patience and understanding.”

All works are weather dependent and subject to postponement in the event of adverse conditions.

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland or on Twitter at @trafficscotland or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.