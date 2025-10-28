More traffic lights and road closures to help Falkirk's A9/A904 Improvement Project reach milestone

Falkirk Council’s much anticipated A9/A904 Improvement Project has almost reached a milestone connection – but temporary traffic lights and road closures must come first.

Traffic management will be in place on the A9 from until November 8 to allow engineers to complete the connection between the new and existing sections of road.

The work will see the newly built section of the A9 – running from Westfield Roundabout to just south of the Helix entrance on Etna Road – join with the existing road.

Once complete, traffic will be moved onto the newly built carriageway while work to upgrade the existing road is undertaken.

The section of the A9 which will be impacted by the traffic lights and closures (Picture: Submitted)

To carry out the work safely, temporary traffic lights will be in place until November 6 and during this period the section of the A9 will be reduced to one lane for around 200 meters.

Two overnight closures are also planned, with the stretch of road between Westfield roundabout and Etna Road shut in both directions as follows from 8pm on Thursday, November 6 to 6am on Friday, November 7 and from 8pm on Friday, November 7 to 6am on Saturday, November 8.

Drivers will be diverted along Middlefield Road.

These measures follow September’s overnight closure and week of temporary traffic lights which allowed engineers to begin linking the sections of road together.

Paul Kettrick, Falkirk Council head of invest, assets and climate, said: “We know this work will cause delays and appreciate everyone’s continued patience, but the longer-term gains from the overall project will boost the local economy. “The work must take place in this manner so that the final surfacing is carried out in a safe manner and any joints in the surfacing are not accidently damaged.”

The A9/A904 Improvement Project is the largest infrastructure scheme ever delivered under Falkirk Council’s Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) programme.

It seeks to create new dual carriageways, roundabouts and safer routes for pedestrians and cyclists.

Once finished, it is hoped it will ease congestion, improve traffic flow, and unlock land for the Falkirk Gateway development, providing new homes, leisure, retail and business opportunities near the Helix, Falkirk Stadium and Forth Valley College.

