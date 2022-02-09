Met Office issue snow warning for Falkirk

Snow looks like it is on the way and Falkirk residents and motorists are asked to be prepared.

By James Trimble
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 11:33 am
Updated Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 11:33 am

The Met Office has put a yellow warning in place for snow between 4pm today and 11am tomorrow, with temperatures plummeting to – 4° overnight.

Traffic Scotland is asking motorists to take care when travelling during the time period.

A yellow warning for snow is in place from 4pm today to 11am tomorrow

A spokesperson said: “Please prepare your vehicle if you are travelling today and drive to the conditions."

People can follow @trafficscotland for live traffic updates.

