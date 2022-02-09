Met Office issue snow warning for Falkirk
Snow looks like it is on the way and Falkirk residents and motorists are asked to be prepared.
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 11:33 am
Updated
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 11:33 am
The Met Office has put a yellow warning in place for snow between 4pm today and 11am tomorrow, with temperatures plummeting to – 4° overnight.
Traffic Scotland is asking motorists to take care when travelling during the time period.
Read More
Read MoreSnow might be thin on the ground just now but Winter Wardens are ready and wait...
A spokesperson said: “Please prepare your vehicle if you are travelling today and drive to the conditions."
People can follow @trafficscotland for live traffic updates.