Met Office issue snow warning for Falkirk

The Met Office has put a yellow warning in place for snow between 4pm today and 11am tomorrow, with temperatures plummeting to – 4° overnight.

Traffic Scotland is asking motorists to take care when travelling during the time period.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow warning for snow is in place from 4pm today to 11am tomorrow

A spokesperson said: “Please prepare your vehicle if you are travelling today and drive to the conditions."

People can follow @trafficscotland for live traffic updates.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.