M90 traffic to be diverted over Forth Road Bridge in trial diversion this weekend

From 8pm-8am southbound M90 traffic will be diverted at Junction 1B Ferrytoll, before crossing the Ferrytoll Roundabout and joining the Forth Road Bridge via the A9000, which is normally reserved for public transport. Local traffic will be required to access the M90 via Junction 1C Admiralty.

Initially, northbound traffic on the M90 will be diverted at Junction 1A Queensferry, then along the A904 Builyeon Road to join the Forth Road Bridge from the Echline Roundabout. Later in the evening northbound traffic will be diverted directly onto the Forth Road Bridge, once the emergency crossover from the M90 has been opened.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s Unit Bridges Manager for South East Scotland, said: “Last winter’s two closures of the Queensferry Crossing only lasted for a few hours, so a diversion via the Forth Road Bridge needs to be opened relatively quickly if it is to make a difference.

Picture Michael Gillen.

“In 2021 we carried out two trial diversions via Forth Road Bridge, first using the emergency links on either side of the bridge and then using the slip roads. The purpose of these trials was to test precisely how long each of these processes takes.

“This weekend we are trialling opening the diversion in stages, initially via the slip roads and later using the emergency links. The aim is to avoid the need for traffic to divert via Kincardine while the diversion is set up.

“Using the slip roads does not provide the same capacity as the emergency links but can be set up more quickly. For longer term closures we would still open the emergency links.