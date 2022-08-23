M9 bridge repairs mean weeks of road restrictions for Falkirk motorists
BEAR Scotland will be carrying out essential safety barrier upgrades on three bridges along the M9 meaning restrictions will be in place for the rest of the year as the work is carried out.
Acting on behalf of Transport Scotland, BEAR will be working on the bridges at Longdyke, Kirkton and Westerton between junction 6 and junction 7 of the motorway.
A BEAR spokesperson said: “The works are split into two phases, with phase one beginning on September 4 and lasting for at least 10 weeks. Phase two is
provisionally planned to start in November and last for at least 18 weeks.
"A mixture of traffic management arrangements will be required during this time, including lane restrictions during night-time on the M9 and M876 J7 sliproad joining the M9.“The works will be programmed to ensure safety of road users and engineering staff alike, while minimising disruption to travellers.”