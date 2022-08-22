News you can trust since 1845
Road closures in Grangemouth enter third week as resurfacing continues

Overnight road closures which had been due to cease last week are now continuing until Friday as repair works to upgrade surfaces in Grangemouth continue.

By James Trimble
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 2:43 pm
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 2:45 pm

Roads in the Grangemouth area will be affected by the overnight closures to allow the work to be carried out.

The order – which runs between 8pm and 6am each day until Friday, August 26 – temporarily prohibits vehicles from using the A905 Inchyra Road and the M9 eastbound slip road.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: "The extended time period is essential to allow additional extensive deeper structural repairs to be carried out. The extent of additional works only became apparent once the original surfacing was removed.”

The road closures will be in place overnight until Friday, August 26

Alternative routes:

A905 Beancross Road traffic – A9, B805, A803, M9 Junction 4.

A9 traffic – A9, B805, A803, M9 Junction 4.

M9 westbound traffic – Bo’ness Road, A904, Earlsgate Roundabout

M9 eastbound traffic – Bo’ness Road, A904, Earlsgate Roundabout, A9. B805, A803, M9 Junction 4.

GrangemouthFalkirk Council