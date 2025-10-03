Here's when motorists face delays on M80 near Haggs for resurfacing work
The northbound carriageway of the M80 motorway between Junction 7 at Haggs and Junction 8 at Bankhea) will be closed for resurfacing on the nights of October 20, 21 and 22, between the hours of 7.30pm and 6am.
Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will carry out the works, renewing a total of 1.25 kilometres of surfacing to create smoother and safer journeys for motorists using this section of the motorway.
A signed diversion route will be in place from M80 Junction 7, via the A803 to Dennyloanhead. From here the diversion will split:
Traffic wishing to continue north will be directed to follow the A872 to M9 Junction 9 – an additional journey time and distance of approximately nine minutes and 1.2 miles.
Traffic wishing to travel east on the M876 will be directed via the A803 and A883 to M876 Junction 1 – adding approximately ten minutes and 3.4 miles to journeys.
Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South-East Network manager, said: "It is essential for safety that we close this section of carriageway while resurfacing takes place.
“We’ve scheduled the works at night to minimise disruption, however we appreciate that this will cause delays for some people and thank the public in advance for their patience and understanding."
Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.
Consultation has been carried out with emergency services and relevant stakeholders to share information about the project in advance.
Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland at www.traffic.gov.scot, or on X at @trafficscotland.