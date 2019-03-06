Haulier Duncan Adams ‘in administration’

Workers at a troubled Grangemouth haulage firm are facing unemployment after the administrators were called in.

The future of long-established Duncan Adams – and around 110 workers – was put into doubt earlier this week when drivers were told to go home on Tuesday by bosses.

Eric Adams

The haulier operates out of premises at Central Dock Road in Grange Dock and is one of the largest privately-owned transport and distribution companies in Scotland.

Today (Wednesday) it was revealed that administrators had been called in.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council said “We were made aware of the situation last night and we are obviously concerned for the future of the company.

“We will offer our assistance where we can to reduce any impact that potential redundancies may cause on the workforce and we remain open to dialogue with the management of Duncan Adams and the administrators.”

Unite the union has also pledged to assist workers at the road haulage company following the announcement that it has gone into administration.

Unite will be providing employment and legal advice by holding a drop-in meeting between 6pm and 9pm this Sunday, March 10 at the Leapark Hotel in Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth.

All workers whether members or non-members are invited to attend.

Mark Lyon, Unite regional industrial officer, said: “The announcement by Duncan Adams is desperately sad news.

“The company has been based in Grangemouth for generations. However, Unite pledges to do all we can to assist the workers.

“We are encouraging every worker affected by the administration announcement to attend the drop-in session arranged.

“We will be ensuring that all workers whether they are members or not are fully aware of their rights, and that those who may have a legal case are assisted in completing their paperwork.”

Eric Adams, the company’s director, declined to comment this morning and no-one else from the company was available to speak.

The firm was set up by his parents, Duncan and Cathie Adams, in 1960.

It’s website says it is “one of the largest privately-owned transport and distribution companies in Scotland”.

Mr Adams, a popular figure with his workforce who knew him as ‘The Boss’, died in February 2017 and his wife passed away in July last year.

Their daughter is TV and radio personality Kaye Adams.