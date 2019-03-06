Sectarian rant at neighbour lands Camelon man in court

A Camelon man who shouted sectarian abuse at a neighbour was ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work.

Kris Steele (38), of Mansionhouse Road, admitted behaving in a threatening manner by repeatedly shouting, swearing and making offensive and sectarian remarks on December 8, 2018. Falkirk Sheriff Court heard that Steele, who has learning difficulties, had fallen out with his neighbour in the past and that things had “got out of hand” on the day of the offence.

You may also be interested in:

Three in hospital after three-vehicle crash in Grangemouth

Grangemouth man threatened to kill ex and new partner in drunken bender

Viledomestic abuser made women’s lives a nightmare

Polmontprisoner slashed with melted razor blade

Sheriff John Mundy said: “This is atrocious behaviour towards a neighbour and not excusable in this day and age at all.”

Steele was ordered to complete his hours of unpaid work within four months.