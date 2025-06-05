Further disruption as Camelon bridge to be closed to all traffic for longer than planned

A busy bridge which has already been closed for five weeks is set to remain closed for longer than originally planned.

Motorists and pedestrians have been facing detours since April 28 as Scottish Canals carry out work at Lock 16 in Camelon.

And they have now confirmed the closure of the bridge over the Forth & Clyde Canal will remain in place until Friday, August 1.

The closure was put in place as part of a £5 million upgrade of Falkirk’s canal network with Lock 16 one of 11 locks undergoing gate replacement, refurbishment and upgrade over the course of 2025 and early 2026.

Scottish Canals had originally said the closure of the bridge would be in place for eight weeks – meaning works should have been finished by the end of June.

However this week they gave an update on the works.

In a post online, a Scottish Canals spokesperson said: “While excavating under the road to install the bypass pipework, we have had to work around a lot of buried utilities and the age of the canal infrastructure is further complicating the project, bringing some unexpected delays.

"We have tried to find alternative solutions, but unfortunately, we have had to agree a road closure extension with Falkirk Council until Friday, August 1.

“We would like to thank everyone in the Camelon and Tamfourhill areas for their patience and support since the project began, and we will do our best to reduce further disruption.”

The closure is in place to allow contractor Mackenzie Construction Ltd to install a lock bypass, which will allow for better control over the canal’s water levels. It will also reduce the need for diesel-fuelled over-pumping, minimising the canal’s carbon footprint and simplifying future maintenance.

Once the work on the bypass is completed, attentions will turn to the replacement of the upstream and downstream gates.

On its website, Scottish Canals give details of the work and why it is needed: “It is almost 25 years since the Millennium Link Project re-opened Scotland’s Lowland canal network, turning derelict waterways into thriving spaces for nature and people.

“Oak gates, like those installed during the project, last an average of 25 years in the water. That’s because they are subject to immense pressure from thousands of cubic litres of water, weather and erosion, as well as wear and tear from regular use. With their anniversary approaching, many of the gates on the Falkirk Flight are now due for replacement.

"This is why Scottish Canals is investing more than £3.5 million in a major programme of gate replacement and lock upgrades along this section of the canal (from Lock 3 at Grangemouth to Lock 16 Camelon) in the coming year.

“Throughout 2025 and early 2026, we will replace a total of ten lock gates along the canal in addition to the bypass at Lock 16. We’ll also take the opportunity, while navigation is suspended and water levels lowered, to carry out inspection and maintenance work at each of the locks.”

They added: “This work is essential to keeping the Forth & Clyde Canal open and to ensuring this space can continue to be enjoyed for generations to come.”