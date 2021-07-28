Free bus travel for under-22s in Scotland welcomed by Green MSP

Everyone in Scotland aged under 22 will be able to hop on buses without paying a fare – via a concessionary travel card – as of January 21, 2022.

Transport Scotland has set out the timetable for the introduction of free fares, which will cover about 930,000 people.

Scottish Greens Central Region MSP Gillian Mackay welcomed the news.

Gillian Mackay, Central Scotland Green MSP, has welcomed the news people aged under 22 will be able to travel for free on buses from next January. Picture: Michael Gillen.

She said: “Free bus travel for young people in Falkirk and the surrounding areas is not only a transformational policy in terms of family budgets, it will open up opportunities for young people and can help shift people out of cars, aiding efforts to tackle the climate emergency.

“What’s more, as we recover from the pandemic, this policy will be vital in encouraging people back onto public transport safely to ensure we see a green recovery.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.