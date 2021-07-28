Free bus travel for under-22s in Scotland welcomed by Green MSP
Young people in Falkirk district will be entitled to free bus travel from next January, it has been announced.
Everyone in Scotland aged under 22 will be able to hop on buses without paying a fare – via a concessionary travel card – as of January 21, 2022.
Transport Scotland has set out the timetable for the introduction of free fares, which will cover about 930,000 people.
Scottish Greens Central Region MSP Gillian Mackay welcomed the news.
She said: “Free bus travel for young people in Falkirk and the surrounding areas is not only a transformational policy in terms of family budgets, it will open up opportunities for young people and can help shift people out of cars, aiding efforts to tackle the climate emergency.
“What’s more, as we recover from the pandemic, this policy will be vital in encouraging people back onto public transport safely to ensure we see a green recovery.”