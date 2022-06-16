Forth Road Bridge viaduct resurfacing work

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will carry out the works under a series of lane and carriageway closures from June 29 until the end of October.

One lane in each direction will remain available to traffic throughout these works. All work is weather dependent so dates may be updated in the event of adverse conditions. A mandatory 30mph speed limit will be in place on the Forth Road Bridge for the duration of the project.

BEAR Scotland’s Chris Tracey said: “Lane and carriageway closures are unavoidable, however we do not expect these works to cause any significant delays for users of the bridge.”

The Forth Road Bridge. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

He added: “The approach viaducts on the Forth Road Bridge have never been waterproofed, which has resulted in small localised areas of damage to the concrete decks. To avoid further deterioration, it is now essential that we remove the existing surfacing, carry out concrete repairs to the deck, and apply a new waterproof membrane before adding new surfacing.