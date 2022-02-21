Floods close part of A883 at Camelon

Weekend flooding forced the closure of a busy road in Falkirk district.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 21st February 2022, 4:52 pm

The A883 was hit between Three Bridges Roundabout and Lochlands Loan, and remained remained closed today.

Diversions were put in place for motorists heading west through Bonnybridge, and east along Lochlands Loan to Larbert viaduct.

The flooding on the A883 (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk Roads Department were in attendance dealing with the flooded road.

A spokesman for the local authority said: “The A883 at Lochlands still closed. Teams have been working there all day today and will continue tomorrow morning.”

