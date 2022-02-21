Young Falkirk football team kitted out by Arnold Clark

Westfield Park Community Centre SCIO in Falkirk has received a helping hand from the Arnold Clark Community Fund to purchase football strips for the new children’s football team.

Now the Mini Bairns and Big Bairns, coached by Chloe Ward, have smart new blue strips.

Betty Cook from the centre said: “Back in 2017 the children’s football team started out as Westfield Westies after securing funding from the Big Lottery of £5580 to buy

equipment and pay two football coaches.

"The name was then changed to the Bog Bairns and we raised funds through bingos before starting to apply to other funders in 2018.

"One funder was the Robertson Trust who awarded us £7000 to continue providing support to pay for two football coaches, second was to give ten children in the team £100 each to buy new clothes, the third was to host their Football Summer School using funding from the Fairer Fund last year for a week with 33 children attending, getting breakfast, lunch and football coaching sessions, and the fourth was the £750 funding from Arnold Clark Community Fund to help pay some of the costs towards the strips. These new strips will help build a new team as it plays in the 2022/2023 season.”

Westfield Park is a local charity has provided food parcels in response to the pandemic to more than 2000 people. It now provides the local community with a weekly food pantry that has over 65 families who are able to get eight food items for £3.

