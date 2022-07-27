Falkirk roads: Speed cameras to be installed on Reddingmuirhead road - but it's not permanent

Six months after The Falkirk Herald highlighted the pleas of local people for action before someone was killed on the B810 Shieldhill Road in Reddingmuirhead, it was revealed safety cameras will be in place from this Friday, July 29.

However, experts say it will only be flexible deployment for up to three months as there is not evidence that it needs to be in place permanently.

Reddingmuirhead and Wallacestone Community Council has been at the heart of the campaign to tackle the volume of traffic on the busy stretch of road.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concerns over speeding traffic on B810 Shieldhill Road were raised earlier this year by Reddingmuirhead and Wallacestone Community Council. Pictured: left, Ian Shotliff, secretary and James McGovern, vice convenor

Its members have spent a decade urging Falkirk Council to do something about speeding motorists but to no avail.

Vice convenor Jim McGovern said that measures tried to date to slow down traffic on the B810 have failed to solve the issue – speed bumps were trialled and removed; a traffic island was removed; and road pinching is ineffective.

There is also the issue that Braes High School is situated on this stretch of road and a large number of pupils from the surrounding areas walk to school. On sections of this road there is only one footpath and no designated crossing point.

Mr McGovern said: "As part of a local housing development, a recent traffic survey showed that almost 80 per cent of the traffic on this section of road were in excess of the 30mph speed limit with one vehicle recorded at 90mph.

"Statistics may be boring but they are damning. Despite this, Falkirk Council refuses to change its stance and it would appear that someone has to be seriously injured or worse before they will act.”

Announcing the flexible deployment, East Safety Camera Unit manager Michael Grant said: “Flexible deployments allow Safety Cameras Scotland to work in partnership with Police Scotland and local authorities to address concerns in areas that have a high footfall where there is an evidenced issue with speed.

"Despite a previous flexible deployment in 2021, speed surveys at this location have shown that there is still a significant number of drivers exceeding the 30mph speed limit, which is concerning due to the proximity to Braes High School and other local amenities.

“This deployment should be a reminder of the importance of adhering to the speed limit in built up areas.”

He added that safety cameras aim to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured by encouraging improved driver behaviour and speed limit compliance.

This site does not meet the criteria for permanent camera enforcement, however it does meet the requirements for the flexible deployment scheme. This allows enforcement for a maximum of three months in high footfall areas, where speed surveys have shown there is an issue with speed limit compliance and active travel could be encouraged by lower speeds.