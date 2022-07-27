Tribute event in Falkirk park following death of Bo'ness girl (14)

Nieve (14), who comes from the Bo’ness area, tragically lost her life after she got into difficulty while swimming in the River Teith, in Bridge of Allan, just before 6pm on Tuesday, July 12.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of a 14-year-old girl in difficulty in the River Teith, near to Carse of Lecropt Road, Bridge of Allan. Emergency services attended and she was taken by Air Ambulance to the Royal Children’s Hospital in Glasgow, where she died on Saturday, July 16."

Nieve’s distraught family released a statement through Police Scotland.

Nieve McIsaac tragically lost her life after she got into difficulty swimming in a river

They said: “Nieve was a clever, funny, and beautiful young girl. She was a much loved daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece, and we have been left devastated by her death.”

Police officers are providing support to Nieve's family and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Now friends of Nieve’s have organised a balloon release event as a tribute to her which is scheduled to take place in Victoria Park, Falkirk on Friday, July 29 at 8pm.

John O’Connor and Son funeral directors have announced Nieve’s funeral details.

Her service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium on Thursday, August 4 at 1.45pm.