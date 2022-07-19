Falkirk district rail services to return to May timetable

The temporary timetable that has been in place since May 23, 2022 will come to an end on July 20 following members of the drivers’ union ASLEF voting to accept an improved pay offer.

The temporary schedule had been introduced due to the impact of a significant number of drivers declining to make themselves available for overtime or rest day working, as they are entitled to do, during the pay dispute.

Since union members voted to accept the improved pay offer, ScotRail’s train planning staff have been working flat out to carry out the changes required for the near 700 services to be reintroduced.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Services are set to return to the timetable which was in use in May. Picture: John Devlin

The reduced timetable had resulted in many late evening services being cut while it was in place.

With the previous timetable coming back into use, customers are advised to check which services are running on the ScotRail website or app.

There is also the potential for knock-on disruption to some services tomorrow, as a result of the extreme heat on some routes over recent days, with potential damage to infrastructure and the possibility of trains being out of position.

David Simpson, the train operator’s service delivery director, said: “I’d like to thank our customers for their patience through what has been a very challenging few months.

"I’d encourage customers to check their journey before they travel as our timetable returns of May 2022 levels, particularly given the disruption to services over recent days due to the extreme heat.

"We know how much people right across the country rely on rail travel, so we’re pleased to increase the number of services.