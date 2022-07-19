Larbert motorcyclist (11) dies in racetrack tragedy

A touching tribute is planned for the 11-year-old Larbert motorcyclist who died during a training session in Fife last weekend.

By James Trimble
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 1:38 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 2:00 pm

The Kinnaird Primary School pupil was riding on the Crail Circuit on Saturday, July 16, when the incident occurred.

Millar’s parents Andy and Pauline said their beloved son, who was heading up to Larbert High School in August, died while he was participating in the sport he loved – and a sport he had a real talent and passion for.

Fighting back tears, Andy said: “We are so proud of our son and what he has achieved. He had the capability and the talent to compete at the top end of the sport.”

Millar Buchanan died while taking part in the sport he loved

A balloon release and minute’s silence is scheduled to take place at Kinnaird Primary School’s McIntyre Avenue school’s pitch on Friday evening as a tribute to the much loved youngster.

Online tributes have already been coming from all corners of the motor sport world, showing how missed the talented young rider will be, and how shocked they are Millar is no longer with them.

Motorcycle dealer Ohvale UK, who Millar had been riding for since 2021, stated it had lost a member of its family, who was also known affectionately as number 29 – his racing number.

The Facebook post stated: “We have lost a member of our Ohvale family. Millar Buchanan has sadly passed away after being involved in an accident over the weekend while training at Crail Circuit.

"Millar joined our Ohvale UK cup last year and it has been a pleasure to have him in the paddock and in our junior championships, he will be sorely missed by everyone.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Andy and Pauline and the rest of his family and friends at this sad time. RIP Millar #29."

Millar was also described as a “handsome, talented, well-mannered young boy, who had a smile all the time and a huge caring and sharing heart”.

Other online tributes stated “ride in peace wee man” and referred to Millar as an "amazing little racer and genuinely a lovely lad”, who died “doing what he loved”.

