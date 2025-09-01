Falkirk area train commuters set to save as peak fares scrapped for good

Commuters in the Falkirk area are set to benefit as peak rail fares are scrapped for good.

From Monday, September 1 customers will pay the same fare no matter what time they travel, or the day of the week.

The policy announced by the Scottish Government in May this year aims to make train fares simpler, more flexible, and provide better value for money for commuters. It also aims to get more people to leave the car at home and travel by rail instead.

Removing peak fares will mean significant savings for customers across the country, with some journeys set to reduce by almost 50 per cent.

Peak rail fares have been scrapped by ScotRail. (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Flexipass tickets will have adjusted pricing from September 1 to ensure they continue to offer a saving compared to buying multiple Anytime Single or Return tickets, while Super Off-Peak Day Return tickets will be withdrawn.

Fiona Hyslop, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, said: “We want more people to choose to travel by public transport for work, study and leisure but we know that many are still struggling with cost-of-living pressures. By removing peak fares, we are making ticketing more simple and more straightforward while at the same time supporting a shift towards sustainable public transport, protecting the climate, and saving people money.”

Joanne Maguire, ScotRail managing director, added: “Peak fares are gone for good at ScotRail. This means that rail travel will be simpler, more flexible, and provide better value for money for our customers.

“This groundbreaking change to fares provides us with a significant opportunity to drive rail journeys, getting hundreds of thousands of people out of their cars and onto rail.

“ScotRail has one of the best consumer satisfaction rates in the UK, and we are excited at the opportunity that these better value fares provide us.

“For all of our customers who currently choose to travel with us, we thank you for choosing ScotRail.

And for new customers, we look forward to welcoming you onto our network.”