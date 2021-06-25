Falkirk area roadworks: Weekend of resurfacing on the A876 at Kincardine junction
Overnight works to renew the road surface on the A876 will mean a number of road closures for motorists.
From 7.30pm to 6.30am between Friday, July 2 and Monday, July 5 the A876 North Approach Road at the Kincardine Junction and the eastbound carriageway on the A985, between Higgins Neuk And Longannet Roundabouts, will be closed during the works.
A signed diversion route will be in place directing traffic around the works via the A876 (Clackmannanshire Bridge), A977 and Toll Road. This will add an estimated five minutes to affected journeys.
All traffic management will be removed during the daytime.
Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements near the A876 Kincardine Junction will address and repair defects in the road surface, such as potholes or cracks, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.”
“It is essential for the safety of road workers and motorists that we close the carriageway during these works.”