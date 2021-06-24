Falkirk Council tenant with MS breaks hip cutting his own grass

Andrew McCallum (31), who was diagnosed with MS in 2011, says he was told by the local authority he did not qualify for Garden Aid for his council house in Burnside Terrace, Redding because he did not have a care package in place.

He said: “I had been living there for four years and had been repeatedly asking them to cut my grass. I didn’t have a care package because I want to remain independent – I try to do as much as possible for myself without carers coming into my house.

"I don’t milk the system.”

Mr McCallum said he injured himself after he took the decision to cut his own grass

The council did, however, employ a firm on Mr McCallum’s behalf to cut his grass.

"I got an invoice through for £100,” he said. “It made me so angry. I was told on the phone I could either get a firm in to do it or do it myself.”

Unfortunately in June 2018, Mr McCallum, trying to be as independent as he could, took the decision to cut his own grass.

"I bought a lawn mower and it took me two-and-a-half days to cut it – I kept having to stop,” he said.

Then disaster struck when, tired from his labours, he tripped and fell on his path.

He did not know it at the time, but he had actually broken his hip and would have to spend the next three weeks in hospital.

When he returned home things had changed.

"Suddenly they were saying they were sorry and came and cut my grass for free – even though I still didn’t have a care package.”

Now living in Old Bellsdyke Road, in Larbert, Mr McCallum says the council are still cutting his grass for free and he still does not have a care package.

"As soon as I broke my hip they started doing it, but I thought they can’t just change things for one person and not the other. If they are cutting my grass now when I don’t have a care package, why couldn’t they cut it before when I was asking them to, when I needed them?”

Falkirk Council would not comment on Mr McCallum’s individual case, but did explain its approach to eligibility.

A spokesperson said: “As individual circumstances change, such as moving home or noticing a difference in health and mobility, it is sensible to reassess care and other needs.

"To support everyone leaving hospital care to continue living as independently as possible in the community, an assessment may identify new needs and support, such as eligibility for the garden aid scheme.

“We would encourage anyone, or those caring for someone, having difficulties with everyday activities to first visit the Living Well Falkirk online assessment tool for specific advice on how to access help and services.

"This can be accessed at livingwellfalkirk.lifecurve.uk and can be completed on your own or with the support of social services.”

