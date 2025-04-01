"Double whammy" of cuts and fare rises for Falkirk area rail passengers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Falkirk rail passengers face above inflation increases on ticket prices as some local ticket offices will be open shorter hours.

Changes to ScotRail’s ticket office opening hours across Scotland came into effect on Monday, just hours before the rail operator’s fares were increased on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, ScotRail had confirmed its plans to make changes to the opening hours of ticket offices at 97 stations across Scotland in a move to “deliver more visible customer support” at stations.

The changes were proposed as the operator said an assessment showed a significant decrease in customers buying at ticket offices and a rise in those using the ScotRail website, app and ticket machines.

Passengers face a fare rise on services from Tuesday, April 1 at the same time as ticket office opening hours are cut at some stations. (Pic: John Devlin)

The changes see Falkirk Grahamston lose 32.8 hours a week, while Larbert station loses 5.9 hours.

The rise in rail fares this week is 3.8 per cent and comes following the Scottish Government’s decision in September to restore peak fares.

Richard Leonard, Labour MSP for Central Scotland, said Falkirk rail passengers are being hit with a “double whammy” of cuts and fare rises this week.

He said: “This double whammy of cuts and fare rises will affect every passenger on ScotRail. It is the exact opposite of how a publicly-owned railway should be run.”

Speaking previously, Phil Campbell, ScotRail Customer Operations Director, said the ticket office changes “will provide a service that is better suited for the ticket-buying habits of our customers today, rather than 30 years ago, and will create an environment that improves safety and customer support.”

When the 3.8 per cent increase was announced earlier, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Fiona Hyslop said: “We know that any increase is unwelcome for passengers, therefore we have kept the rise as low as possible to maintain the attractiveness and affordability of rail as a travel option.

“We continue to look at ways to encourage greater rail use and that is why we are continuing our 20 per cent discounts on season tickets until September 2025 as planned and expanding the availability of flexipass.

“ScotRail also continue to develop fares initiatives which can help attract more passengers, while offering savings and added value to existing rail users.”