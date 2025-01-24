Denny Co-op badly damaged during Storm Eowyn high winds
The gable end of Denny Co-op in Stirling Street has been badly damaged by strong winds during Storm Eowyn.
The store was closed at the time as with many shops across the district during the red weather alert.
Falkirk Council urged people to stay away from the area.
They added a structural engineer will be on site “shortly to fully review the damage”.
The site will then be made as secure as quickly as possible once it is safe.
A video circulating on social media showed one man using the ATM machine at the Co-op a foot away from the fallen rubble.
Many people across the district are currently experiencing power cuts with around 100,000 households in Scotland affected.
Bowhouse Road in Grangemouth is currently closed over concerns about the safety of a nearby building roof.
There is also damage to many homes and properties across the district.
Police Scotland is urging people to stay indoors during the red weather alert – due to end at 6pm – and not try to assess damage.
Falkirk Council has closed all schools and nurseries, as well as all its offices, libraries and visitor attractions.
There will be no burials or cremations today.
Refuse collections are also suspended with the amenity tips at Roughmute and Kinneil closed.
