All the diversions as overnight work takes place on M876 near Denny

Motorists are being warned of delays with planned roadworks on a busy stretch of motorway beginning this month.

A series of lane, slip road and carriageway closures is planned on the M876 near Denny, to allow Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland to carry out drainage improvement works.

Overnight lane closures will be in place on both carriageways of the M876 between Junction 2 and the M80 from Monday, October 20 until Friday, December 5.

On the nights of Tuesday to Thursday, November 26-29 between 8pm and 6am, the M876 Junction 1 (Denny) westbound on-slip at will be closed:

Traffic wishing to join the M876 westbound will be directed southwest along Larbert Road through Bonnybridge, continuing west on the A803 through Dennyloanhead and Longcroft to join the M80 southbound at Junction 7 (Haggs). This diversion will add an estimated 0.6 miles and six minutes to affected journeys.

On the night of Sunday, November 30 between 8pm and 6am, the M876 Junction 1 westbound off-slip will be closed:

Traffic wishing to exit the M876 westbound will be diverted onwards to join the M80 southbound and turn at Junction 7 Haggs, before returning northbound and exiting via the M876 Junction 1 eastbound off-slip. This will add an estimated five miles and six minutes to affected journeys.

On the nights of Monday to Friday, December 1-5 between 8pm and 6am, the eastbound carriageway of the M876 will be closed from where it diverges from the M80 to M876 Junction 2 near Larbert. The eastbound slip roads at M876 Junction 1 will also be closed:

Traffic on the M80 wishing to join the M876 will be diverted northwards to Junction 9 Bannockburn, then southbound on the M9 to join the M876 at Junction 7 Kinnaird House. This will add approximately eight miles and seven minutes to affected journeys.

For traffic wishing to exit the M876 at Junction 1 or 2, additional diversion signage will be in place via M876 Junction 3 and the M876 westbound.

For traffic wishing to join the M876 eastbound at Junction 1, a diversion route will be signposted to Junction 2 via the A883, the A803 through Camelon, and the A9 Stirling Road through Larbert, adding approximately two miles and five minutes to affected journeys.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These works on the M876 are necessary to conduct planned improvements to the carriageway drainage system.

“It is essential for the safety of road workers and motorists that we implement lane, slip road and carriageway closures during these works, however we’ve scheduled these overnight in order to minimise any disruption.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience while our teams carry out these improvements.”

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website www.traffic.gov.scot for up-to-date travel information and allowing extra time for their journey.