Trains diverted from Falkirk High due to emergency incident
Train services to Falkirk are currently disrupted as police deal with an emergency incident.
Friday, 9th July 2021, 5:13 pm
Scotrail has said services are not calling at Falkirk High.
Instead they are being diverted via Falkirk Grahamston.
On its Twitter account, Scotrail said it was still working with the emergency services.
The diversions involved trains running from Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street.
Scotrail is organising a shuttle bus which should be in place from 5:00pm