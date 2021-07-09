Missing Forth Valley teenager with Falkirk and Grangemouth links found 'safe and well'
A Forth Valley teenager who went missing has been found “safe and well”.
Friday, 9th July 2021, 4:10 pm
Cheryl Hutchison, 18, who has links to Falkirk and Grangemouth was reported missing from the Stirling area yesterday (Thursday).
However, she has since been traced by police.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal.”
