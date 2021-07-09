Missing Forth Valley teenager with Falkirk and Grangemouth links found 'safe and well'

Cheryl Hutchison, 18, who has links to Falkirk and Grangemouth was reported missing from the Stirling area yesterday (Thursday).

However, she has since been traced by police.

Stirling teenager Cheryl Hutchison has been found by police after going missing on Thursday. Picture: Other 3rd Party.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal.”

Meanwhile, further details have today been released by police as part of a search for a missing Banknock woman who was last seen in the village on Tuesday.

