The incident happened just after 8am in Stenhousemuir and saw a number of emergency services vehicles in attendance at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received reports of a two-car crash on King Street in Stenhousemuir around 8.10am on Friday, April 29. The 19-year-old female driver of one of the cars was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital as a precaution.”