Forth Bridge walk raising funds for Grangemouth cancer support group

The award-winning Feelgood project run by hairdresser Jill Lauder and her team of volunteers allows any woman going through any form of cancer to come along for a pampering session for a couple of hours, where they can have a cup of tea and a chat, get their nails done and, if required, have a wig fitted and styled or a hair trim all free of charge.

Jill, who recently appeared on the BBC television show Take Off with Holly Willoughby and Bradley Walsh, has been running the monthly pamper sessions for cancer patients at her Lady J’s hair salon in Dundas Street for a number of years and now they are running once again following an enforced break due to COVID-19.

A walk has been organised across the 1.5 mile-long Forth Road Bridge in South Queensferry from 2pm on Sunday, May 1 to raise funds for the Feelgood project – with all the money collected on the day going to the initiative to help with the provision of wigs and other items.

People will be walking across the Forth Road Bridge on Sunday to raise funds for Grangemouth's Feelgood cancer support project

Organisers state there will be a fee to pay on the day to take part in the event, which starts at the visitors car park in South Queensferry and ends at the car park of the Double Tree Hilton Hotel.