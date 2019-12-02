“Significant progress” being made to resolve Falkirk gas supply issues

Gas distributor SGN says it is “making significant progress” this morning as it works to resolve the gas supply issues across the Falkirk district.

More than 250 members of staff are visiting homes across the affected areas today following the disruption to supply, which began early on Sunday morning.

SGN with a multi-agency response including Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue, Falkirk Council and third sector volunteers are distributing twin electric cooker hobs and electric heaters to the most vulnerable in the affected areas. Picture: Michael Gillen

Over 8000 homes in the Bainsford, Carron, Carronshore, Larbert, Langlees, New Carron Village, Skinflats and Stenhousemuir areas have been affected and 13 schools across the district are closed today due to the issues.

In its latest update, SGN said: “We’re making significant progress this morning and we’re wanting to visit all remaining affected homes by early afternoon.

“Thank you for your support in allowing us to access to your homes so far.

“We’re also working with partners including Falkirk Council to visit vulnerable members of the community throughout the day and provide hot plates and heaters for those who haven’t yet got them.

“If you have young children, a disability, a long-term mental or physical condition or are a bit older, we still have electric appliances available for you.

“You can get these from our team at Camelon Community Centre or by calling us on 0800 912 1717.”