Sentencing of Scottish priest who admitted sexual assault deferred
The sentencing of a priest who pleaded guilty to multiple counts of sexual assault has been deferred until next month.
Father Daniel Doherty, a parish priest at St Francis Xavier’s in Falkirk, was due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday. But during a brief hearing before Sheriff John MacRitchie, a new sentencing date of December 12 was announced.
Doherty, who was not present in court, departed from his position at St Francis Xavier’s earlier this year. He appeared at the same court last month where he admitted three counts of sexual assault after repeatedly kissing and fondling a sleeping train passenger. Doherty told railway staff who confronted him that he was merely “affirming” the man.
Doherty was placed on the sex offenders’ register during last month’s court hearing.
In the wake of that hearing, the Archdiocese of St Andrews & Edinburgh issued a statement apologising to the 61 year-old’s victim.
“We wish to offer a profound apology to the person affected and we commend their courage in reporting it,” it stated. “When the allegations against Fr Doherty were brought to the attention of the archdiocese, he voluntarily withdrew from active ministry, and remains so, in line with the church’s published procedures.
“Those same procedures demonstrate the church’s commitment to safeguarding and the protection of all within the church.”
The statement added: “The archdiocese has co-operated fully in the investigation by Police Scotland. We commend those who have assisted in bringing this conduct to the notice of the church and civil authorities.”
