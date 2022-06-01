Road closure following police incident near Larbert

There were reports of heavy traffic and potential delays of over half-an-hour as police diverted motorists away from the incident to the M80 junction 8 at Dennyloanhead.

The alarm was raised just after 7.30am this morning and saw police and a large number of Scottish Fire and Rescue (SFRS) personnel in attendance.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are in attendance following an incident on the M876

An SFRS spokesperson said: “We were requested at 7.36am on Wednesday, June 1 to support our emergency service partners at an incident on the M876 near Larbert.

"Operations Control mobilised five appliances to the area, where firefighters assisted their partners. Crews remain in attendance."