Road closure following police incident near Larbert

There were reports of heavy traffic and potential delays of over half-an-hour as police diverted motorists away from the incident to the M80 junction 8 at Dennyloanhead.
The alarm was raised just after 7.30am this morning and saw police and a large number of Scottish Fire and Rescue (SFRS) personnel in attendance.
An SFRS spokesperson said: “We were requested at 7.36am on Wednesday, June 1 to support our emergency service partners at an incident on the M876 near Larbert.
"Operations Control mobilised five appliances to the area, where firefighters assisted their partners. Crews remain in attendance."
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed they were responding to a “concern for a person case” and the woman had now been taken to hospital for treatment.