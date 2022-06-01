Road closure following police incident near Larbert

A large number of emergency services personnel responded to an incident on the M876 earlier this morning closing the northbound road to all traffic between junction one and junction two.

By James Trimble
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 11:05 am

There were reports of heavy traffic and potential delays of over half-an-hour as police diverted motorists away from the incident to the M80 junction 8 at Dennyloanhead.

Read More

Read More
Forth Valley College students raise cash for Ukraine

The alarm was raised just after 7.30am this morning and saw police and a large number of Scottish Fire and Rescue (SFRS) personnel in attendance.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

Police are in attendance following an incident on the M876

An SFRS spokesperson said: “We were requested at 7.36am on Wednesday, June 1 to support our emergency service partners at an incident on the M876 near Larbert.

"Operations Control mobilised five appliances to the area, where firefighters assisted their partners. Crews remain in attendance."

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed they were responding to a “concern for a person case” and the woman had now been taken to hospital for treatment.

LarbertM80Police Scotland