Forth Valley College students raise cash for Ukraine

A team of five first year students – James Chambers, Hazelle McCabe, Nicola Murray, Michelle O’Hara and Maariyah Yahya – raised £414 for the Read Cross Ukrainian Appeal through a coffee morning they recently organised.

Student James said: “We were tasked as part of our course to organise an event and as a team the four of us decided to organise a charitable event to help raise funds for the Red Cross Ukrainian Appeal.

The FVC students helped to coin in over £400 for Ukrainian people with their coffee morning

“We sold raffle tickets for prizes and there was tea, coffee, water and bakes on offer both by donation or to buy. There were donation buckets available in the room on the day for cash donors,