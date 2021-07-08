Rescue teams search Allandale river in hunt for missing Banknock woman

Gillian Ballantyne, 50, was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday morning.

Images showed emergency service crews on boats in the Allandale area at about 9pm on Wednesday.

Gillian Ballantyne was last seen leaving her Banknock home on Tuesday morning. Contributed.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they attended the scene as part of the search operation.

Inquiries and efforts to trace Gillian remain ongoing.

