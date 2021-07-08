Rescue teams search Allandale river in hunt for missing Banknock woman

Rescue teams were seen carrying out searches on a stretch of Allandale river as part of the ongoing hunt for a missing Banknock woman.

By Jonathon Reilly
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 5:11 pm

Gillian Ballantyne, 50, was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday morning.

Images showed emergency service crews on boats in the Allandale area at about 9pm on Wednesday.

Read More

Read More
Television crew in Falkirk to film new show on Roman activity in area
Gillian Ballantyne was last seen leaving her Banknock home on Tuesday morning. Contributed.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they attended the scene as part of the search operation.

Inquiries and efforts to trace Gillian remain ongoing.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

Allandale