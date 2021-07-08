Rescue teams search Allandale river in hunt for missing Banknock woman
Rescue teams were seen carrying out searches on a stretch of Allandale river as part of the ongoing hunt for a missing Banknock woman.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 5:11 pm
Gillian Ballantyne, 50, was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday morning.
Images showed emergency service crews on boats in the Allandale area at about 9pm on Wednesday.
Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they attended the scene as part of the search operation.
Inquiries and efforts to trace Gillian remain ongoing.