Concern grows for missing Banknock woman
Police are appealing for information to help them trace a woman who was last seen leaving her house in Banknock.
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 8:55 am
Gillian Ballantyne (50) has been reported missing yesterday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “She was last seen leaving her house around 10 am on Tuesday, July 6. She is 5ft 2ins, has blue eyes, is bald and of slim build. When she left her property Gillian was wearing jeans, a white jacket and blue head covering.”
Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 3625 of July 6.