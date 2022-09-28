Record breaking cyclist seriously injured in Forth Valley hit and run incident

Cyclist Christina MacKenzie, was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital after reportedly sustaining a broken pelvis in the incident, which happened near Stirling last night.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.05pm on Tuesday, September 27, to a report of a crash involving a cyclist and a car towing a trailer

which failed to stop on the B822 at the Kippen roundabout, Stirling.

Christina Mackenzie was badly injured following the road traffic collision

“The cyclist, a 45-year-old woman, was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver. Anyone with information that could help, including dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2444 of Tuesday, September 27.”

Christina, who lives in the Stirling area and works for Falkirk Council, was believed to have been out on the road training at the time of the incident.

She broke the women’s Land’s End to John o’Groats cycling record last summer, covering the gruelling 839 mile route in just 51 hours, five minutes and five seconds.

Earlier this month she won the RTTC National 12 Hour Championship in a new – unofficial – course record of 263 miles.