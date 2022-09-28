News you can trust since 1845
Police investigate theft of coping stones in Forth Valley area

An overnight theft saw a large quantity of coping stones pinched from a wall in the Forth Valley area.

By James Trimble
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 10:22 am
Police are appealing for information in relation to a theft which occurred on the A809, between Finnich Glen and Aucheneck Cottages, in Stirlingshire, between the evening of Wednesday, September 21 and the morning of Friday, Septebmer 23.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A large quantity of coping stones were stolen from a wall which runs alongside this stretch of the A809. This theft is most likely to have taken place overnight and will have required a large vehicle or several smaller vehicles to be parked at this side of the road for several hours.

Police officers are investigating the theft

“These stones are distinctive due to their shape, which are described as similar in shape as a church window.”

Anyone with any information that could assist are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 882 of Friday, September 23.