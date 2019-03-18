Rail passenger racially abused and called ‘bomber’

British Transport Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was racially abused onboard a train in Edinburgh.

The incident happened at 1.27pm on Friday, March 1 between Haymarket and Edinburgh Park stations.

A man is reported to have made racist comments to the victim, including calling him a “bomber” and accusing him of planning to bomb a plane.

The suspect is believed to have stayed on the train until it arrived at Stirling station.

He is described as white, around 5ft 8, aged in his late 30s, of a heavy build and with short dark brown hair.

He was wearing a red polo shirt, a black jacket with white piping around the cuffs and blue jeans and spoke with a Scottish accent.

Anyone with more information about the incident, or who knows the identity of the suspect, is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 346-010319.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

