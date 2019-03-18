Offender found holding £200 heroin on Falkirk street

editorial image

Paul Keegan (47) attempted to swallow drugs as police closed in on him.

Keegan, 52 Ewing Avenue, Falkirk, admitted obstructing and struggling with police officers and possessing of £200 worth of heroin in Glebe Street, Falkirk on August 22 last year. When officers searched Keegan after he had been handcuffed on the ground following a violent struggle which saw him lashing out with his arms, they discovered two wraps containing two grams of the class A drug. Keegan was placed on a supervised community payback order for three years and told to attend for drug treatment and alcohol counselling. He was also ordered to complete 100 hours unpaid work within six months.