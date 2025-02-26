SNP Falkirk MSP to stand down at next election
Michelle Thomson has confirmed she will only complete one term as the Falkirk East representative, having been elected in 2021.
The former MP has told SNP branch officials that she will not seek reselection and a process to find a new Nationalist candidate to stand in next year’s Holyrood elections is understood to be underway.
In an email, she wrote: "I have always believed that independence is the normal state of affairs for any country and this has been my guiding star since joining the SNP when I was at school."
The MSP added that for some time now she had “been under considerable pressure in my personal life with caring responsibilities” and had relied on the support of family and friends but, for the time being, her personal responsibilities must take precedence.
Ms Thomson added: "It has been the greatest honour of my life to represent all the people who live in the constituency and to support them in any way possible.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.