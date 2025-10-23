Political opinion: Jardine calls on the Chancellor to back female entrepreneurs in the Autumn Budget
The Committee’s latest report on Female Entrepreneurship recommends greater access to venture capital investment, mentorship opportunities for female founders as well as potential changes to parental leave legislation to afford self-employed women the same chances as male entrepreneurs.
Christine said: “The serious meaning of these findings must not be underestimated, and the Government must act to ensure that women and men are treated fairly and equitably in business.
"Bringing forward a Female Enterprise Investment Scheme in the forthcoming Budget, with higher incentives to existing arrangements, should be an immediate first step to tackling the current challenges faced by women entrepreneurs.
“Lacklustre attempts have been made in the past to address the balance, but the Committee believes it is a national strategy which will make the difference.
“I’m incredibly proud of the work of the committee, but more importantly the honest contributions from fantastic female entrepreneurs from across different sectors. The first female Chancellor has the opportunity and the responsibility to support female entrepreneurs to ensure they achieve everything they are capable of. Not just for themselves, but for the country too.”