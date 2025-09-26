Political opinion: Christine Jardine MP opposes mandatory digital ID scheme

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has hit out at Labour plans to introduce mandatory Digital ID cards. The Liberal Democrat described the move as a breach of the ‘fundamental right to live our lives free of interference so long as we do not harm others’.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to announce details of the UK-wide digital ID scheme in a speech at the upcoming Labour Conference.

But it is anticipated that it will be compulsory for all UK adults, including citizens and legal residents in what the Government claims will “help combat illegal working while making it easier for the vast majority of people to use vital government services”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Criticising the move Christine Jardine said: “People should not be forced to turn over their private personal data just to be able to live their everyday lives, and turned into criminals if they refuse to.

Christine opposes digital ID cards

“Our rights and freedoms are ours by right, not by the gift of the Government and they have no right to interfere with them so long as we do no harm.

“And what about those who are already digitally excluded, living in poverty or disabled?

“This is a massive, unnecessary and unwarranted interference in our civil liberties and I will do everything I can with my fellow MPs to oppose it.”