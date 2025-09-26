Political opinion: Christine Jardine MP opposes mandatory digital ID scheme
Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to announce details of the UK-wide digital ID scheme in a speech at the upcoming Labour Conference.
But it is anticipated that it will be compulsory for all UK adults, including citizens and legal residents in what the Government claims will “help combat illegal working while making it easier for the vast majority of people to use vital government services”.
Criticising the move Christine Jardine said: “People should not be forced to turn over their private personal data just to be able to live their everyday lives, and turned into criminals if they refuse to.
“Our rights and freedoms are ours by right, not by the gift of the Government and they have no right to interfere with them so long as we do no harm.
“And what about those who are already digitally excluded, living in poverty or disabled?
“This is a massive, unnecessary and unwarranted interference in our civil liberties and I will do everything I can with my fellow MPs to oppose it.”