The bill has been drafted by the Scottish Conservatives and will shortly be presented to the Scottish Parliament.

The planned bill would amend an Act passed in 1995, to bring Scotland into line with current law in England and Wales where an damaging war memorials has become a criminal damage offence.

A charge of criminal damage anywhere in the UK carries a maximum prison sentence of ten years.

Bainsford War Memorial was dedicated in June this year after a community campaign for funding

Attacks on war memorials have increased in the last decade, and Mr Kerr believes this move would act as a tough deterrent to those who desecrate the memorials.

In 2021 the War Memorial in Main Street, Bonnybridge was covered in white paint by vandals.

Mr Kerr said: “War memorials are at the very heart of our communities in Falkirk district, and we must ensure that they are better protected going forward.

“Current laws are clearly not enough of a deterrent against would-be vandals of memorials, but the amendments included in these proposals would be a very positive step forward.

“With this bill already enjoying cross-party support, I hope it can become law as quickly as possible to offer better protection to much loved war memorials in the district.”

In the last six months, two new war memorials have been unveiled in the district after community efforts.