British Transport Police has released the image of a man they believe may hold information which might assist their investigation.

It follows an incident which took place on-board the Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Queen Street service, which left Waverley at 6.45pm on Tuesday, July 19.

The incident occurred at around 7.10pm when the train was approaching Falkirk High station.

British Transport Police appeal to trace this man

A spokesperson for BTP said: “I would urge the male, or anyone who has information relating to the male depicted in the image, to make contact with us quoting reference number 2200071612.