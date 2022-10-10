Falkirk crime: Police appeal for help to trace man after train incident
Police are appealing for help to trace a man following an incident on a train between Glasgow and Edinburgh.
British Transport Police has released the image of a man they believe may hold information which might assist their investigation.
It follows an incident which took place on-board the Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Queen Street service, which left Waverley at 6.45pm on Tuesday, July 19.
The incident occurred at around 7.10pm when the train was approaching Falkirk High station.
A spokesperson for BTP said: “I would urge the male, or anyone who has information relating to the male depicted in the image, to make contact with us quoting reference number 2200071612.
“Contact us by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40. Calls can also be made to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”