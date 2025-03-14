Michael Matheson and Stephen Flynn pass vetting decisions to stand in Scottish Parliament election

Decisions around the vetting process involving Stephen Flynn and other SNP MPs for the 2026 Holyrood election have been made

Disgraced former health secretary Michael Matheson and SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn have both passed party vetting to run for Holyrood next year, it is understood.

Mr Matheson was handed a record ban last year for breaching the Scottish Parliament’s expenses policy. He was suspended from Holyrood for 27 days and lost his MSP salary for twice that period.

Michael Matheson | PA

The former minister quit his Cabinet role in February last year following months of pressure over the huge data roaming bill racked up on his parliamentary iPad during a family holiday to Morocco.

Mr Matheson initially used his MSP expenses and office costs to cover the bill, before resolving to pay it himself following pressure from the opposition.

Mr Flynn previously announced plans to stand for the Aberdeen South and North Kincardine seat held by MSP Audrey Nicoll, but backed off the idea following a backlash inside and outside the party.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn | Lesley Martin/Press Association

Ms Nicoll announced earlier this year she would not seek re-election in the seat, but denied it had anything to do with Mr Flynn, who has not announced his future plans.

According to Holyrood Magazine, MPs Dave Doogan and Stephen Gethins would also be allowed to stand, while a raft of former MPs have passed vetting.

Among their number is former deputy Westminster leader Kirsten Oswald, plus Alison Thewliss, Alyn Smith, Tommy Sheppard, Amy Callaghan and David Linden.

Scottish Government special advisers Jack Middleton and Marco Biagi have also been approved, as well as the party’s national secretary Alex Kerr. Mr Kerr announced on Friday he would seek the nomination for Baillieston and Shettleston – a seat held by John Mason, who was kicked out of the SNP last year after previously saying he would not run again.

Vetting is just one step in the selection process. Potential candidates will still have to secure the nomination for a seat or be placed on a regional list by the party.

A spokesperson for the SNP said: “We look forward to fielding a strong selection of candidates who are ready to stand up for their communities and move Scotland towards independence.”