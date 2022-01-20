Linlithgow MSP welcomes mental health support in GP surgeries
Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop has welcomed the news that more mental health and wellbeing services will be provided within GP Surgeries and community settings.
She said: “Access to mental health services is so important, and I am pleased that the SNP Government are increasing investment to make services more readily available to those who need these services. By having more services in GP Surgeries and community settings, this should ease pressure on mental health services and allow people to access treatment more quickly.
“The £40 million funding is part of the SNP Government’s commitment to provide 1,000 additional dedicated mental health staff by 2026.
“The pandemic has impacted many people’s mental health, and I welcome the news of more funding.”