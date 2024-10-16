Last-minute canvassing ahead of Falkirk South going to the polls

Weeks of canvassing come to an end tomorrow (Thursday) when the Falkirk South by-election is held.

Constituents in the ward, which covers Hallglen, Bantaskine and Tamfourhill, as well as the multi-storey flats in Callendar Park, will be choosing a successor to Euan Stainbank.

He resigned in August after being elected Labour MP for Falkirk on July 4.

Seven candidates are hoping to gain enough votes to take their seat on Falkirk Council as one of three councillors representing the area.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar meets Giles Nicholl owner of Finnigans during his visit to Falkirk on Tuesday. Pic: Michael GillenScottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar meets Giles Nicholl owner of Finnigans during his visit to Falkirk on Tuesday. Pic: Michael Gillen
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar meets Giles Nicholl owner of Finnigans during his visit to Falkirk on Tuesday. Pic: Michael Gillen

Those standing are Claire Aitken for the Scottish Labour Party; Carol Anne Beattie for the Scottish National Party (SNP); David Grant for the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party; Stuart Martin for Reform UK; Sean McCay for the Scottish Liberal Democrats; Sharron McKean as an Independent and Tom McLaughlin for the Scottish Greens.

Only one, David Grant, has previously been a councillor.

The other two councillors representing Falkirk South are Lorna Binnie (SNP) and Sarah Patrick (Conservative).

Labour will be hoping to retain Mr Stainbank’s seat, giving them nine seats in total, while the SNP – which currently has 11 councillors – will also be keen to boost their numbers, although this would still leave them as a minority administration.

Jamie Hepburn, MSP for Cumbernauld and Kilsyth, joins SNP activists on the campaign. Pic: ContributedJamie Hepburn, MSP for Cumbernauld and Kilsyth, joins SNP activists on the campaign. Pic: Contributed
Jamie Hepburn, MSP for Cumbernauld and Kilsyth, joins SNP activists on the campaign. Pic: Contributed

On Tuesday, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar was in town in a bid to woo voters. He visited Finnegans cafe and spoke to people on the High Street.

Meanwhile, the SNP candidate has been supported by her party’s depute leader, Keith Brown, and MSP Jamie Hepburn.

Polls will be open on October 17 from 7am to 10pm.

