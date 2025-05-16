Labour candidates revealed for Falkirk constituencies in Scottish Parliament election - including local councillor

A Falkirk councillor has been selected to stand for the Labour party in next year’s Holyrood elections.

Councillor Siobhan Paterson, who represents the Upper Braes, says she has decided to practice what she preaches after organising successful events to encourage more women to get involved in politics.

The mum-of-two became a councillor in 2022, but says her increasing frustration at the lack of funding for council services has inspired her to stand as an MSP in the Falkirk East & Linlithgow constituency.

Cllr Paterson said: “I have worked in social work for two decades, witnessing the decline in our health and social care services. That is what led me to get involved in politics.

“During my time in council, I have used my platform to encourage more women into politics and further the rights of our most vulnerable children.

“Despite the positives, I find myself frustrated by the limitations put on us by the Scottish Parliament. This is why I am grateful for the opportunity to stand as an MSP.

“This is my home and the place I’m raising my children. I can’t stand by and watch services like education being cut due to underfunding.

“I’m ready to be a strong voice for Falkirk East and Linlithgow in the Scottish Parliament.”

The leader of the Labour group on Falkirk Council, Anne Hannah, warmly welcomed the news that Cllr Paterson had been selected to contest the Falkirk East and Linlithgow seat.

She said: “I would be very sad to lose her as a councillor but I am really pleased she is going to be our candidate.”

The other Labour candidate in the area is Paul Godzik, who is standing in the Falkirk West constituency.

Cllr Hannah said: “In the Falkirk area we have two excellent candidates in and I am going to enjoy campaigning for them!

“Last year, it was really, really good to go to the doors and be positive about who we were campaigning for.

“This year, I’m really pleased we have Siobhan and Paul standing because they are really great candidates.”

The current MSP representing Falkirk East & Linlithgow is the SNP’s Michelle Thomson, who will not be standing again.

The SNP will also lose former Health Minister, Michael Matheson, who will not be standing again for Falkirk West in the wake of an expenses scandal.

The SNP candidate for the Falkirk East & Linlithgow seat is former MP, Martyn Day, while Councillor Gary Bouse has been selected by the party to stand in Falkirk West.